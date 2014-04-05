LIVERPOOL, England Grand National jockeys refused to attend the outcome of a steward's inquiry into an incident moments before the famous race on Saturday that left a course official injured.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said in a statement that the steward's inquiry had been adjourned to be held at their headquarters in London.

"The matter has been referred to London because it was not able to be concluded as the result of the 39 jockeys involved refusing to return to the stewards' room to hear the outcome," the BHA statement said.

"They could have sent a representative for the 39 jockeys but also refused to do that."

An initial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the assistant starter being knocked down as the riders moved towards the start was attended by jockeys who were reported to be "very frustrated" about the conduct of the inquiry.

The course official was not seriously hurt.

"The reason the inquiry was held was to see if the riders had lined up before they were invited to do so by the starter and whether they subsequently disobeyed the starter's instructions, which put the safety of one of the starting staff at risk," the BHA statement said.

"When the matter is referred to London, the Disciplinary Panel will consider the incidents at the start in full and whether to take further action against the riders for refusing to cooperate with the enquiry."

Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) chief executive Paul Struthers said: "The jockeys were very unhappy with the conduct of the inquiry and they therefore refused to go back in.

"It was a decision the jockeys collectively took. It only required one jockey to go back in for the inquiry to be concluded but as a collective not one of them was willing to go back in. I also declined the invitation to go in.

"It is obviously a shame but I'm not sure it would be fair for people to put this solely at the jockeys' door," he was quoted as saying on the Racing Post website (www.racingpost.com).

The 167th Grand National was won by 25-1 shot Pineau De Re.

