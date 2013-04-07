Ryan Mania is seen gesturing after riding Auroras Encore to victory in the Grand National Steeple Chase on the final day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England in this April 6, 2013 file photograph. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON A day after winning the Grand National, jockey Ryan Mania was in a stable condition after being airlifted to hospital with neck and back injuries following a fall in a race in Hexham, northern England on Sunday.

"Thanks so much for all the messages. I'm grand. Staying in hospital to get another scan tomorrow then should be home," the Scot posted on his Twitter account from a Newcastle hospital after the fall from Stagecoach Jasper.

Mania was riding another Sue Smith-trained mount having triumphed in the National on Saturday on Auroras Encore.

"He came off the horse at high speed and may have been hit by another horse while he was on the ground," the BBC quoted an ambulance service spokesman as saying.

