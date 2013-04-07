Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON A day after winning the Grand National, jockey Ryan Mania was in a stable condition after being airlifted to hospital with neck and back injuries following a fall in a race in Hexham, northern England on Sunday.
"Thanks so much for all the messages. I'm grand. Staying in hospital to get another scan tomorrow then should be home," the Scot posted on his Twitter account from a Newcastle hospital after the fall from Stagecoach Jasper.
Mania was riding another Sue Smith-trained mount having triumphed in the National on Saturday on Auroras Encore.
"He came off the horse at high speed and may have been hit by another horse while he was on the ground," the BBC quoted an ambulance service spokesman as saying.
(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by John Mehaffey and Tom Pilcher)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.