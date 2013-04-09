Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Grand National-winning jockey Ryan Mania is set to be released from hospital after suffering minor back injuries in a horror fall the day after his Aintree triumph on Saturday.
Mania won on 66-1 outsider Auroras Encore in his first ride in the world famous steeplechase but was airlifted to hospital 24 hours later after he was kicked in the back after falling in a hurdle race at Hexham racecourse on Sunday.
Scotland-born Mania, 23, spent two nights in hospital and an MRI scan revealed he had suffered a small fracture to a vertebra, as well as soft tissue and ligament damage, the British Horseracing Authority said in a statement.
"Delighted to be getting out today. Looking forward to getting home to see friends & family. Would also love to see GN2013 replay," Mania tweeted.
Auroras Encore was a surprise nine-length winner of the Grand National for trainer Sue Smith.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
NEW YORK The World Boxing Super Series, a tournament for top fighters with $50 million in prize money and the Muhammad Ali Trophy awarded to the winners, will be launched in September, organisers announced on Thursday.