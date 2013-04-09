Ryan Mania waves after riding Auroras Encore to victory in the Grand National Steeple Chase on the final day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Grand National-winning jockey Ryan Mania is set to be released from hospital after suffering minor back injuries in a horror fall the day after his Aintree triumph on Saturday.

Mania won on 66-1 outsider Auroras Encore in his first ride in the world famous steeplechase but was airlifted to hospital 24 hours later after he was kicked in the back after falling in a hurdle race at Hexham racecourse on Sunday.

Scotland-born Mania, 23, spent two nights in hospital and an MRI scan revealed he had suffered a small fracture to a vertebra, as well as soft tissue and ligament damage, the British Horseracing Authority said in a statement.

"Delighted to be getting out today. Looking forward to getting home to see friends & family. Would also love to see GN2013 replay," Mania tweeted.

Auroras Encore was a surprise nine-length winner of the Grand National for trainer Sue Smith.

