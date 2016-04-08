Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
LONDON Twice Grand National-winning jockey Ruby Walsh will miss Saturday's race after fracturing his wrist, trainer Willie Mullins said on Friday.
Walsh was set to ride the Mullins-trained Sir Des Champs in Saturday's race, but the 36-year-old Irishman injured his wrist in two falls at Aintree on Friday.
"Unfortunately, Ruby does not ride tomorrow," Mullins said on Twitter, having earlier played down the severity of the jockey's injury.
Walsh won the Grand National at his first attempt on Papillon in 2000 and again in 2005 on Hedgehunter.
Nina Carberry will stand in for Walsh on Sir Des Champs.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.