Pakistan dominate Champions Trophy team of the tournament
LONDON Victorious Pakistan players dominated the Champions Trophy team of the tournament which was announced on Monday with their captain Sarfraz Ahmed named captain of the side.
LONDON Papillon, the horse that gave Irish jockey Ruby Walsh his first Grand National win in 2000 at the first attempt, has died at the age of 26.
Walsh, who also won the race at Aintree in 2005 with Hedgehunter, was 20 at the time.
"It's sad news but he gave me the greatest day of my racing life when he won the Grand National with Ruby on in 2000. That's 17 years ago now but it doesn't seem that long ago," Walsh's trainer and father Ted told racinguk.com.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Larry King)
LONDON Victorious Pakistan players dominated the Champions Trophy team of the tournament which was announced on Monday with their captain Sarfraz Ahmed named captain of the side.
BIRMINGHAM, England Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says returning to the scene of her "fairytale" first grand slam win will be a particularly emotional occasion this year.
LONDON The French Grand Prix will return to the Formula One calendar next year, for the first time since 2008, as part of an unprecedented triple-header with Austria and Britain.