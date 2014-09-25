A detail from the pedigree of Queen Elizabeth's horse ''Estimate'', winner of the Royal Ascot Gold Cup is seen on the wall of the stables, during her visit to Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth, Wales April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON The British Horseracing Authority has stripped Queen Elizabeth's racehorse Estimate of second place in this year's Ascot Gold Cup after a disciplinary hearing on Thursday into a positive test for the banned substance morphine.

The five-year-old, Gold Cup winner in 2013, was one of a group of horses under five trainers found to have been affected when samples were taken after the June race.

Trainer Michael Stoute did not face a penalty as the BHA panel accepted contaminated feed had been to blame and all reasonable precautions had been taken to avoid any breach of the rules.

Disqualification is mandatory, however, for any horses testing positive for a banned substance.

"The horses have been disqualified from the races in question. No financial penalty has been imposed upon the trainer," the BHA said on its Twitter feed.

The 80,625-pound ($131,700) in prize money to the Gold Cup runner-up will now go to third-placed Missunited while Brown Panther, owned by former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen, moves up to third.

