LONDON German-born jockey Freddy Tylicki has left hospital seven weeks after a fall that left him paralysed from the waist down.

"I have been waiting on this day for a long time and it's finally come!! On the road to the rehab clinic #nextchapter #keepfighting," the 30-year-old said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tylicki fell off his horse after a pile-up in a race at Kempton on Oct. 31 and was taken by helicopter to St George's Hospital in London where he underwent spinal surgery.

He spent 15 days in the intensive care unit.

Champion jockey Jim Crowley was also involved in the accident and suffered a broken nose.

