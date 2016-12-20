Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
LONDON German-born jockey Freddy Tylicki has left hospital seven weeks after a fall that left him paralysed from the waist down.
"I have been waiting on this day for a long time and it's finally come!! On the road to the rehab clinic #nextchapter #keepfighting," the 30-year-old said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Tylicki fell off his horse after a pile-up in a race at Kempton on Oct. 31 and was taken by helicopter to St George's Hospital in London where he underwent spinal surgery.
He spent 15 days in the intensive care unit.
Champion jockey Jim Crowley was also involved in the accident and suffered a broken nose.
MELBOURNE Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before winning the only argument that mattered on Tuesday, storming into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman.
LONDON Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.