LONDON Bankers are putting together around 225 million pounds ($336.25 million) of debt financing to back a potential sale of internet service provider Host Europe, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Montagu Private Equity bought Host Europe in 2010 backed with 115 million pounds of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. It has hired UBS UBSN.VX to sell the business which has a price tag of around 400 million pounds, bankers said.

The company has attracted interest from both trade and private equity buyers including Cinven CINV.UL, Hellman & Friedman, Providence Equity Partners and TA Associates, which recently submitted first round bids in an auction process and final round bids are due in August, bankers added.

Cinven and Hellman & Freidman declined to comment. Providence, TA and Montagu were not immediately available to comment.

Bankers are preparing debt packages to back a potential buyout of the company equivalent to up to 6 times Host Europe's 37.5 million euro earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), consisting of senior leveraged loans or a mixture of senior leveraged loans and mezzanine finance, bankers said.

Founded in 1997, Host Europe Group has over 1 million customers and provides services including domain registration and mass hosting, according to its website.

