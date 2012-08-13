LONDON (Reuters)- British house prices experienced their most widespread falls for a year in the three months to July, and surveyors do not expect the outlook to improve over the next 12 months, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Tuesday.

The figures, which also show sellers hanging back, reinforce a generally gloomy picture of the British economy, which suffered its biggest fall in output for three years in the three months to June. Mortgage lender Nationwide reported the biggest drop in house prices for nearly three years earlier in the month.

RICS said that its July property price balance fell to -24 from -22 in June, a slightly bigger drop than the decline to -23 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

This means that the difference between the percentage of surveyors reporting price falls, and those reporting price rises, was 24 percentage points.

Some 61 percent of surveyors reported no change to prices in the three months to July, and of those surveyors who did report falls, about three quarters said prices had dropped by less than 2 percent.

"Fewer sellers are putting their homes up for sale and the ongoing problem of accessing affordable finance is not helping. If vendors want to sell their homes quickly, they will have to be realistic in their price expectations," said Peter Bolton King, RICS' global director for residential property.

A lack of credit from banks is frequently blamed by the Bank of England, government and businesses for Britain's very slow recovery from its 2008-09 recession.

On August 1 the government and Bank launched a so-called Funding for Lending Scheme that offers banks cheaper finance if they increase lending to home-buyers and businesses.

However, this has not as yet led to greater optimism among RICS members, who expect house prices to fall over the next three months and for the next year as a whole.

Nationwide estimates that British house prices are about 13 percent below their pre-crisis peak, a smaller drop than in countries such as the United States and Spain.

House prices have been firmer because Britain saw much less construction in the run-up to the crisis, and also because unemployment has risen less, preventing a wave of forced sales by home-owners. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Ron Askew)