LONDON House prices fell at their fastest pace for six months in April as a temporary boost from a tax holiday and unseasonally warm weather in March faded, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) seasonally adjusted house price balance fell to -19 from a slightly downwardly revised -11 in March, substantially undershooting economists' forecasts for a -10 reading.

London was again the only part of the country where house prices rose, albeit at the slowest rate since mid-2011.

And for the first time since September, home sales declined.

House prices had earlier been supported by an exemption for first-time buyers from a transaction tax on homes worth less than 250,000 pounds which expired in late March, as well as by unusually warm weather which boosted viewings.

"With the recent surge in activity brought on by (the) stamp duty holiday coming to an end, it is unsurprising to see that prices across much of the country are continuing to fall," said RICS housing spokesman Peter Bolton King.

Surveyors also turned more pessimistic about home prices across Britain in future, with a big fall expected over the next three months and broadly flat prices seen in a year's time.

"Renewed concerns over the economy and talk of a double-dip recession dominating the headlines in recent weeks may well have served to undermine consumer confidence," the RICS spokesman said.

Britain's economy fell into its second recession since the financial crisis in the first quarter of this year, data showed last week.

Consumers are already struggling due to government austerity measures aimed at cutting the budget deficit; below-inflation wage growth; and the relatively higher cost of credit from banks compared to previous years.

