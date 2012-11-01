HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON (Reuters)- House prices rose faster than expected in October, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday, though a sustained recovery of the housing market still looks far from certain.
House prices in Britain were 0.6 percent higher than in September, Nationwide said, though they were still 0.9 percent lower than in October 2011.
Economists had expected a monthly rise of 0.2 percent after the 0.4 percent drop in September, and an annual decline of 1.2 percent.
"While the data on economic growth suggests that the UK economy has not been performing quite as poorly as feared, there is little doubt that it remains extremely fragile," said Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner.
"The situation is likely to remain challenging in the housing market," he said.
The Bank of England's new scheme to provide banks with cheap funds if they keep up lending to households and businesses should help to improve mortgage lending, he said.
"Nevertheless, housing market conditions are likely to remain fairly subdued until there is a sustained improvement in the wider economic environment," he added.
Most economists expect house prices to stay unchanged or fall over the next 12 months in Britain, a Reuters poll showed in September.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter; editing by Ron Askew)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.