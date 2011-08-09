LONDON House prices in England and Wales continued to fall in July, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous month, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' seasonally adjusted house price balance rose to -22 from an upwardly revised -26 in June, a stronger reading than the -27 forecast in a Reuters poll. This is the index's highest level since April but within broadly the same range recorded since the start of the year.

"The UK housing market continued to stall during July," said RICS spokesman Ian Perry. "While the holiday season appears to have had some impact on the market, the continual problem of inaccessible mortgage finance is still preventing first time buyers from accessing the market."

Other British house price measures have also shown prices flat to slightly lower on the year, and most economists forecast modest falls for 2011 as a whole.

