A woman holds an umbrella as she walks past the window of an estate agents office in Manchester, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British house prices fell at a slower pace in May, although the outlook worsened as the euro zone crisis intensified and sales took a temporary hit from the expiry of a tax holiday, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) seasonally adjusted house price balance rose to -16 from -19 in April, beating economists' forecasts for a -18 reading.

London was again the only part of the country where house prices rose.

Britain's housing market had earlier been buoyed by an exemption for first-time buyers from a transaction tax on homes worth less than 250,000 pounds, which expired in late March.

The deadline had prompted many buyers to bring forward their housing purchases into the first three months of the year at the expense of subsequent months, RICS said.

Partly as a result, surveyors lowered their expectations for future house prices, with the outlook balance for three months ahead easing to -24 from -18 and the balance for 12 months ahead falling to -8 from +1.

"Ongoing economic instability in the UK and overseas has continued to undermine consumer confidence, and the reluctance of many banks to offer affordable mortgage products has created something of a stagnant market," said RICS housing spokesman Peter Bolton King.

"In spite of this, a gradual stability is returning to the market and surveyors expect transaction levels to increase over the coming months, even if prices continue to dip across most parts of the country."

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)