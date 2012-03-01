BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON House prices rose more than expected in February, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday following other recent economic news that
suggested the economy had found a path back to health.
Nationwide said that house prices ticked up by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on the month - the biggest rise since April 2010 - and were 0.9 percent higher than a year earlier. Th is follows a surprise monthly fall in January.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to edge up by 0.2 percent on the month and by 0.4 percent on the year.
"It remains to be seen whether this trend will be sustained," said Nationwides's chief economist Robert Gardner.
He added that, given the "challenging" economic backdrop, the housing market may have been boosted temporarily by relief for first-time buyers from stamp duty tax charged on land
and property transactions, which expires in late March.
"If so, this may continue to support activity and prices in the near term before cooling over summer."
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Ron Askew)
LONDON The chief executive of Peugeot said it was not in his nature to close car plants as he discussed the potential takeover of GM's British brand Vauxhall, the head of the country's biggest union told reporters on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.