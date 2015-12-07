Bank of England governor and First Vice-Chair of the European Systemic Risk Board Mark Carney arrives to address the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

FRANKFURT The Bank of England is monitoring real estate investment trusts as a sharp rise in British commercial property prices raises concerns about financial stability, the BoE's governor Mark Carney said on Monday.

"We are watching some developments including...in the publicly traded commercial rest estate market, the unit-trust market, to ensure that is not a potential amplification channel of financial instability," Carney told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee.

"At this stage we’re not taking any action in the UK."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Huw Jones)