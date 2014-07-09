A builder stands by a ''help to buy'' advert on a Barratt Homes building site in Nuneaton, central England March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON, More signs emerged last month

that the upturn of Britain's housing market is starting to

moderate, even in hotspots like London, a survey showed on

Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' monthly house

price balance eased to 53 in June from a downwardly revised 56

in May, slightly below the forecasts in a Reuters poll of

economists.

Chartered surveyors said tighter mortgage lending standards

introduced in April were slowing the volume of transactions,

along with "heightened rhetoric" from the Bank of England about

the possibility of higher borrowing costs.

"The BoE's recent introduction of a ceiling on high

loan-to-income lending and a 3 percent interest rate stress test

is unlikely on its own to have an immediate influence on the

market," said Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist.

"However, rhetoric from key officials at the Bank, including

Mark Carney, alongside the consequences of the introduction of

(tighter mortgage standards) are already slowing momentum,

particularly in London."

A survey by mortgage lender Nationwide showed last week that

London house prices soared 26 percent over the past year, the

biggest annual jump since 1987. [ID:nL6N0PD21G]

But the RICS report suggested that growth is unlikely to be

sustained at that level in the capital. Its London price balance

fell to the lowest reading since March 2013 last month and is

now below the national average.

Another survey, from mortgage lender Halifax on Wednesday,

also suggested the housing market is cooling a touch. It showed

prices unexpectedly slipping last month but rising 8.8 percent

compared with June last year. [ID:nL6N0PK1KV]

