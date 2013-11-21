LONDON Britain's house builders are working on the biggest number of new homes since the financial crisis, spurred on by government schemes that have encouraged buyers, official figures showed on Thursday.

The government said private house builders started building 28,580 new homes in the July-September period this year, the highest number begun in a quarter since the first three months of 2008, and 29 percent higher than the same period in 2012.

The launch in April of a scheme to help buyers who put up deposits as small as five percent has been heavily criticised for fuelling rampant price growth by encouraging demand without boosting supply.

House builders such as Persimmon (PSN.L), Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) and Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) have recently reported large jumps in profits and even the formation of buyer queues, not seen since the crisis, for their new schemes.

Since April, the first part of the scheme which makes loans to buyers of new-build homes has resulted in over 18,000 reservations, the government said.

However, the housing starts figures still lag pre-crisis levels of building when 40,000 starts a quarter was the norm, Capital Economics said, and is far behind a 250,000 annual homes target outlined in a 2004 government-backed review of the housing market.

The industry's ability to meet the surge in demand from the Help to Buy scheme is also expected to be constrained by a shortage of labour and materials after the construction industry shrank sharply during the downturn.

The Home Builders Federation, which represents Britain's biggest house builders, said the industry was recruiting significant amounts of people and builders were looking to start on new sites sooner.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)