Modular kitchen maker Howden Joinery Group Plc said that full-year pretax profit would be above market consensus, raising its expectations for the second time in just over two months.

Shares in the company rose as much as 6.7 percent to a record high of 418.4 pence. They were the top percentage gainers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index on Thursday.

Analysts were expecting 2014 pretax profit from continuing operations before exceptional items of 172 million pounds to 179 million pounds, Howden said in a statement.

Following the update, brokerage N+1 Singer raised the upper end of its 2014 adjusted pretax profit forecast for Howden's by about 4 percent to 185 million pounds.

A recovery in the UK economy and record-low interest rates have driven many Britons to buy houses over the last year, although recent regulation changes to curb the speedy purchases have cast a pall over it.

Among those profiting from the boom has been Howden, which sells kitchens and joinery products used by landlords, local authorities, housing trusts and developers. Citing strong sales, the company had earlier raised its forecast in November.

Howden now estimates total sales from UK depots of about 1.07 billion pounds, up 14 percent from a year earlier and 11 percent higher on a same-depot basis. Howden also operates in France.

Brokerage Peel Hunt said it expected Howden to announce either a "big step-up in dividends or some chunks of capital returns". Peel Hunt kept its target price of 405 pence and a "hold" rating on the stock.

Howden shares were up 5.5 percent at 413.6 pence at 0855 GMT.

