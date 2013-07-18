LONDON British car dealer HR Owen HRO.L on Thursday rejected a 32.5 million pound takeover bid from Philippine investment group Berjaya Philippines (BCOR.PS), saying the unacceptable offer undervalued the firm.

"The board believes the offer by Berjaya to be inadequate and at a level which materially undervalues the company," a statement issued by HR said.

"Therefore, the board strongly recommends that shareholders take no action in respect of this unsolicited and unacceptable offer from Berjaya."

Berjaya Philippines, which last month bought a 29.8 percent stake in HR Owen for 8.3 million pounds, has offered 130 pence per share for the remainder of the company, valuing it around 32.5 million pounds.

HR Owen said this only represented a 7.4 percent premium to the last day before the offer was made.

Berjaya, majority owned by Hong Kong-based Berjaya Lottery Management Limited, said it had not sought a formal recommendation from HR Owen's board before the bid was offered.

HR Owen is Britain's largest luxury and supercar dealership, selling high-end vehicles such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls Royces.

Shares in HR Owen, which have almost doubled in value this year, closed on Wednesday at 130.5 pence per share.

($1 = 0.6591 British pounds)

(Reporting by Mark Anderson; editing by Kate Holton)