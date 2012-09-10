RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA HRTP3.SA said on Monday that a non-commercial well drilled by Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd (CHARC.L), BP (BP.L) and Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in Namibia does not harm its own oil prospects in the offshore area.

HRT's main prospect in Namibia is 145 kilometres away from the Chariot-Petrobras dry hole, Marcio Mello, HRT's founder and chief executive said on a conference call with investors.

Rio de Janeiro-based HRT's stock fell as much as 19 percent after the Chariot announcement. Later it trimmed losses to 13 percent in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo.

"The absence of good and well-developed reservoirs by Chariot does not reduce our chances," Mello said. "The presence or not of commercial reservoirs there has nothing to do with us."

Mello also said the Chariot-Petrobras-BP dry hole did help confirm his understanding of the wider region. Chariot's discovery of "mature oil source rock" means that geological structures that can develop oil stretch over a very large area off the coast of Namibia.

Chariot-Petrobras-BP also found the source rock at shallow levels that suggest that source rock in deeper prospects have a better chance of finding oil, he added.

Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Emerson Leite cut their recommendation on HRT stock to "neutral" and cut its price target on the company to 3 reais from 8.50 reais in a note to investors on Monday.

HRT has plans to drill four offshore wells in Namibia, Mello said.

Chariot lost more than half its value in early trading in London after saying its Nimrod prospect in the Orange Basin came up dry.

Chariot owns a 25 percent stake in the block, Petrobras 30 percent and BP 45 percent.

(Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)