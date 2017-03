A plane flies past the HSBC building in Canary Wharf, London April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

JAKARTA HSBC (HSBA.L) has offered to buy out the minority shareholders of PT Bank Ekonomi Raharja Tbk BAEK.JK and delist the Indonesian lender from the Jakarta stock exchange.

HSBC is offering 6,300 rupiah (0.31 pound) per share, triple the stock's last traded price, according to a notice on Indonesia's Kompas newspaper on Friday.

HSBC owns 98.94 percent of Bank Ekonomi, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA.JK) holds 1 percent and the remainder is in public hands.

