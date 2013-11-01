The logo of HSBC bank is seen at its office in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) is promoting its chief risk officer to its main board, which Europe's biggest bank said reflected the growing importance of the risk function.

HSBC said on Friday Marc Moses, who has been group chief risk officer since December 2010, will join its main board at the start of January.

Moses, 55, joined HSBC in 2005, after previously working at Bankers Trust, PricewaterhouseCoopers and JP Morgan.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)