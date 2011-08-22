An HSBC bank logo is highlighted by the sun in London March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

TORONTO HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) is in talks over the possible sale of its Canadian wealth management unit as part of the banking giant's worldwide restructuring, a source with direct knowledge of the talks said on Monday.

The London-based bank has given potential bidders access to the books on its Canadian retail brokerage, which the source said manages around C$16 billion (9.8 billion pounds) in investors' money.

Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper pegged its managed assets at about C$30 billion.

A spokeswoman from HSBC Canada said the firm has no comment on the matter and that it does not disclose the value of its Canadian assets.

The financial statements are now being reviewed by at least one interested party, and a formal deal could materialise soon, the Globe and mail said in an unsourced article published Monday.

Although no suitors have been formally named, National Bank (NA.TO) is believed to be in the running, the paper said.

A National Bank spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

"I would not think it's just one firm looking at HSBC's domestic brokerage business," Brad Smith, an analyst at Stonecap Securities said in an interview.

"Financial services in and of itself is a game of scale and so that would mean that many players that thought that they could provide good service to HSBC clients and to their advisers would be remiss in not taking a good hard look at it."

HSBC Bank Canada's core personal banking operations are not up for sale, the paper said.

(Reporting by John McCrank and Euan Rocha)