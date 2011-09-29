An advertisement of HSBC is displayed outside its headquarters in Hong Kong September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) said it has agreed to sell its retail banking business in Chile to Banco Itau Chile as part of its plan to retreat from countries where it lacks scale.

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said on Thursday the sale of the four branches in Santiago should complete in the final quarter, and it plans to keep its investment banking and commercial operations in the country. The value of the gross assets to be sold is about $20 million (12.7 million pounds).

HSBC is planning to quit areas where it lacks scale or is struggling to compete, under a revamp plan launched by new Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver in May to lift profitability and sharpen focus on Asia.

It has sold its U.S. credit card portfolio for $2.6 billion more than the face value of the loans and sold 195 U.S. branches for $1 billion. It has also sold its Canadian brokerage business and retail operation in Russia and put its $1 billion general insurance business on the block.

