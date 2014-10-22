Goodbye deflation, hello inflation: investors position for turnaround
LONDON The demons of deflation are being consigned to the past by a pick-up in price pressures globally, prompting investors to seek protection in inflation-protected bonds.
LONDON Britain's competition watchdog said HSBC had forced some small businesses to open an account with the bank to obtain a loan, breaking commitments made by banks to end the practice.
The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday HSBC and First Trust Bank, which is part of AIB Group, had to immediately correct the practice and make it clear to staff and SME customers that obtaining a business loan is not dependent upon opening an account.
British banks said in 2002 they would stop the practice - known as 'bundling' - to safeguard customer choice, the CMA said.
"We regret that the bank has not been fully compliant with 'bundling' undertakings," a spokesman for HSBC said, adding the bank was working with the CMA to fully comply with the requirements.
The CMA plans shortly to start an investigation into Britain's personal current account and SME banking markets.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group took a surprise 350 million pound charge on Friday to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, six months after saying it had hopefully drawn a line under the scandal.
LONDON Asset managers could face enforcement action for failing to give value for money from "dealing commissions" they charge customers for research and for executing share orders, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.