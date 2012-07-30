A branch of HSBC bank is seen near Westminster Abbey, in central London March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON HSBC's underlying profit dipped 3 percent from a year ago to $10.6 billion (6.75 billion pounds) as Europe's biggest bank set aside $2 billion to cover U.S. law enforcement and regulatory costs and to compensate UK customers for mis-selling.

A U.S. Senate report this month slammed HSBC for letting clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries, and HSBC said on Monday it was setting aside $700 million to cover "certain law enforcement and regulatory matters".

It set aside $1.3 billion to compensate UK customers for mis-selling.

HSBC on Monday reported a pre-tax profit of $12.7 billion for the six months to the end of June, up 11 percent on the year and above an average analyst forecast of $12.5 billion, according to a poll by the company. But underlying profit, stripping out gains from U.S. assets sales and losses on the value of its own debt, was down 3 percent on the year to $10.6 billion.

