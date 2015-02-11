SAN SALVADOR El Salvador's attorney general on Wednesday said his office has launched an investigation to determine whether 54 Salvadorans were involved in opening 54 secret accounts with HSBC in Switzerland.

The accounts under investigation were opened between 1988 and 2006 and worth a total of $88.2 million (£57.8 million), said Luis Martinez, the country's attorney general.

"We have ordered the Financial Investigations Unit to carry out the investigations," he said, without giving details.

HSBC (HSBA.L) faces an investigation by U.S. authorities and an inquiry by British lawmakers after admitting failings by its Swiss private bank that may have allowed some customers to dodge taxes.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Diane Craft)