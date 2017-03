The logo of HSBC bank is seen at its office in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON HSBC Holdings said it intends to defend itself against European Union antitrust regulators who have opened proceedings against it and other banks in an investigation against alleged interest rate rigging.

"We intend to defend ourselves vigorously," a spokesman for HSBC said.

EU antitrust regulators fined six financial institutions a record total of 1.71 billion euros (1.4 billion pounds) on Wednesday for rigging financial benchmarks.

