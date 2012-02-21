LONDON The euro zone debt crisis has created opportunities on both the long and short side among retail stocks and southern European-based companies, says Vis Nayar, a fund manager at HSBC.

Nayar, who runs the $53.9 million (34.1 million pound) HSBC European Equity Absolute Return fund, said he was not allowed to name stocks he had sold short, but said his top picks on the long side included British retailer Next (NXT.L) and Italian rail technology firm Ansaldo (STS.MI).

Markets took a tumble last year as growth slowed in Europe and governments implemented harsh austerity measures to curb spending, while borrowing costs soared in euro zone peripheral countries making it harder for them to refinance debt.

The resulting equity sell-off was fairly indiscriminate, leading to some valuation mis-pricings among companies able to produce a high return thanks to strong cash flows, Nayar said.

"We think it will take a long time for European politicians to sort out the region's debt crisis, but eventually money will flow to the companies which are the best users of capital," Nayar said. "We had a lot of companies gearing excessively and the profitability they were reporting was somewhat fictitious."

Nayar favours Next because the retailer's valuation has been driven down by worries about weak consumer spending, but profitability has remained good, creating an anomaly in the market and a buying opportunity.

Nayar's HSBC European Equity Absolute Return fund, which uses a market-neutral strategy (in which long positions are balanced by shorts) has outperformed fellow products in Lipper's index of flexible, euro-denominated mixed asset portfolios by 10.17 percentage points over the past 12 months.

In southern Europe, Nayar said Ansaldo had been mis-priced due to the unfavourable macro-economic backdrop in Italy as well as weak the performance of its parent company Finmeccanica SIFI.MI.

Late last year, Finmeccanica forecast it would make a full- year loss as government spending cuts bite, while in February Ansaldo said it expected a rise in sales and margins by 2014.

"Fundamentals for Ansaldo are strong, it keeps a clean balance sheet, unlike its parent company, and has a large order backlog. Its European rail signal standard has been widely adopted in other parts of the world and is ideally positioned," Nayar said.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by David Holmes)