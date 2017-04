The HSBC headquarters is seen reflected in a neighbouring building in the Canary Wharf financial district in east London in this file photograph dated February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

HONG KONG Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) are indicated to open up 3.4 percent on Monday after the board unanimously decided to keep its headquarters in Britain.

HSBC's (0005.HK) Hong Kong shares were indicated to open at HK$49.75 while the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was indicated to start 1.9 percent up.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)