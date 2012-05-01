LONDON HSBC (HSBA.L) has hired government bonds and derivatives trader Pasquale Cataldi to run one of its rates trading divisions, two people familiar with the matter said.

Cataldi, who left Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) last year for a stint at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) in London, will be in charge of European flow rates trading at HSBC, the people said.

HSBC declined to comment.

Cataldi was at Deutsche for 10 years, including as head of European government bond and swaps trading. In 2009, Cataldi took up Deutsche's seat on the board of MTS, the London Stock Exchange's (LSE.L) European bond trading platform.

HSBC said last week it would be cutting 2,200 jobs in Britain, after shedding almost 7,000 staff globally last year. The bulk of this latest round of cuts will fall in the retail business and other functions such as head office, after HSBC made layoffs in its investment bank in 2011.

