HONG KONG HSBC has hired former Citigroup executive Glenn Kennedy as head of sales for the alternatives sector in Asia Pacific, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kennedy will be based in Hong Kong and serve clients throughout the region with specific responsibility for hedge funds and private equity funds.

Kennedy worked as a director for Citi (C.N) Fund Services (Asia) for four years.

HSBC (HSBA.L) provides administration to over 200 clients in the alternatives sector and about 500 funds in the Asia Pacific region and is in the process of building its prime services business in the region for hedge funds.

