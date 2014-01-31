LONDON The former head of the UK watchdog that dealt with complaints by bank customers is joining HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) to head up its UK customer standards, the bank told staff on Friday.

Natalie Ceeney, who left as chief executive of the Financial Ombudsman Service in December after four years in charge, will join HSBC on Monday, according to a memo sent by the bank to staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.

The memo said she will sit on the UK Executive Committee and is tasked with improving customer service and leadership on complaint handling, and developing the bank's approach to conduct risk.

Ceeney was an outspoken critic of mis-selling of payment protection products by UK banks in her former role.

The Ombudsman Service, which steps in to settle cases where financial services firms and their customers cannot reach an agreement, trebled in size under Ceeney to deal with the flood of customer complaints.

Ceeney will report to Antonio Simoes, HSBC's head of UK & Retail Banking and Wealth Management Europe. An HSBC spokesman said the bank did not approach Ceeney until after she resigned from the Ombudsman.

