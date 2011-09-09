HONG KONG Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc (0005.HK)(HSBA.L) said on Friday that it has appointed former head of European equity research David May as head of Asia equity research.

May takes over from Chris Georgs, who is moving to London as global head of equity research, the bank said in a statement.

Other hires include Janice Tan, who will be regional head of consumer and retail equity research for Asia, Anderson Chow as Asian head of infrastructure research, and Colin Davis, who will join as head of Asian research marketing.

All four will be based in Hong Kong.

The appointments come after HSBC said on Wednesday that it will cut 3,000 jobs in Hong Kong over the next three years, most of which are in support functions.

