Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
UK lender HSBC (HSBA.L) on Tuesday offered its entire stakes in India's Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) and Yes Bank (YESB.NS) through share sales worth up to 24.5 billion rupees (275.7 million pounds), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
HSBC offered 19.6 million shares in Axis Bank for 950.9-970.9 rupees each and 16.8 million shares in Yes Bank for 318.1-324.8 rupees per share through its Mauritius subsidiary, the term sheet said.
Shares in both banks were being sold through HSBC's Mauritius subsidiary at discounts of 3 to 5 percent to their closing price on Tuesday, the term sheet said.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and HSBC are joint bookrunners for the sales.
Global institutional investors have been cashing in their holdings in Indian financial services firms.
Earlier this year, Citigroup (C.N) sold its stake in top Indian mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) for $1.9 billion, while U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) to raise about $274 million.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau, Daniel Stanton and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Tony Munroe and Hans-Juergen Peters)
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
ATHENS/VIENNA European Union officials urged Greece and its lenders on Thursday to conclude a bailout review quickly to avert fresh uncertainty hovering over the crisis-hit nation and warned that a stalemate could harm its nascent economic recovery.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (£1.7 billion) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.