LONDON HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Wednesday it will match interest rates offered by any other UK lender on fixed-rate small business loans and business overdrafts up to 25,000 pounds, in a bid to boost confidence among small business borrowers.

The offer will be available until the end of October and will cover rates offered by any UK competitor including so-called "challenger" banks and online lenders.

Europe's largest bank said it had also reduced its minimum arrangement and renewal fees for business overdrafts from 100 pounds to 25 pounds.

