HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) is reshuffling senior executives in Asia and Europe and will create a "product neutral" team, separate from sales, to improve its client relationships.

Robin Phillips, head of global banking and markets (GBM) in Asia and co-head of global banking, will return to London and run the new "client coverage" team and deputise for Samir Assaf, chief executive of GBM, the bank said in an internal document.

Assaf said in the memo to staff, seen by Reuters and confirmed by HSBC, that GBM will be reshaped but there will be no job cuts or change to its portfolio of products.

Phillips will be replaced in Asia by Gordon French, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Europe's biggest bank said the new structure will consist of six areas within GBM: client coverage; markets; capital financing; securities services; payments and cash management; and balance sheet management. The first three units replace GBM.

Capital financing will be led by Spencer Lake and house primary products. Markets will be responsible for the sales and trading businesses, secondary market operations and research, and will be run by Jose-Luis Guerrero.

The changes will be effective on August 12, the memo said.

HSBC restructured its investment bank in 2007 to focus more on emerging markets and it has fared better than most rivals during the financial crisis.

GBM's revenues of $18.2 billion (11.9 billion pounds) last year were up 10 percent on the year and made up 29 percent of group income. It made a profit of $8.5 billion, or 41 percent of group profit.

