A U.S. Senate panel investigating breakdowns in money laundering prevention at British bank HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) will detail the findings of its inquiry at a hearing on July 17.

The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said in a scheduling announcement on Monday that a hearing will focus on how high-risk bank clients gained access to the U.S. banking system.

The panel has been investigating HSBC for months as part of an effort by the Senate panel to probe shadowy money flows. The title of the hearing is "Vulnerabilities to Money Laundering, Drugs, and Terrorist Financing: HSBC Case History."

An HSBC spokesman was not immediately available for comment. The bank has said it is cooperating in the probe.

Reuters originally reported in January that the British bank was under Senate investigation.

