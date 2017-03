The logo of HSBC bank is seen at its office in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Europe's largest bank HSBC (HSBA.L) said it may sell its private banking business in Monaco as part of an ongoing strategic review.

It had received "unsolicited expressions of interest" for the unit, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

HSBC has closed or sold more than 50 businesses since 2011 and is due to give a strategy update for investors on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)