May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
HSBC Global Asset Management, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), said on Monday it has appointed three investment specialists who will help the company integrate sustainability into the investment process.
The company said the new hires - Sandra Carlisle, Stephanie Maier and Helene Winch - will report to Melissa McDonald who leads the asset management group's equities product and also global initiatives on sustainability.
Carlisle, who has nearly 30 years of experience in financial markets, most recently served as head of responsible investment at London-based Newton Investment Management.
HSBC said Maier will join shortly from asset management company Aviva Investors, where she was head of responsible investment strategy and research.
Winch, who has over 20 years investment experience, most recently served as a portfolio director at Low Carbon Ltd.
HSBC Global Asset Management is an asset manager in the Asset Owners Disclosure Project’s (AODP) Global Climate Index for Asset Managers.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.