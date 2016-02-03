LONDON Europe's largest lender HSBC (HSBA.L) will honour agreed 2016 pay rises for over 28,000 junior British workers despite a global freeze on pay, trade union Unite said on Wednesday.

HSBC is imposing a hiring and pay freeze across the bank this year, as it pushes through with plans for annual cost savings of up to $5 billion by 2017.

"HSBC will abide by pay deals made with recognised trade unions, such as Unite," Unite said in a statement, adding union officials met HSBC Bank Plc chief executive Antonio Simoes on Tuesday.

The clerical employees will get a payout from a pot representing an overall 2.2 percent rise, Unite said.

HSBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

