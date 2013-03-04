UK government 'prepared to act' on energy price hikes
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON HSBC handed a 7.4 million pound pay package to Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver for 2012, the bank said in its annual report.
Europe's biggest bank said its five best-paid employees earned a total of 27.8 million pounds in 2012, including 21.5 million pounds in bonuses. Its highest paid banker who is not a director was paid 7 million pounds.
Gulliver's package comprised a base salary of 1.25 million, benefits worth 1.2 million pounds, an annual bonus of 1.95 million pounds and shares awarded under a long-term incentive plan worth 3 million pounds. It was lower than the 8 million pounds total package he received in 2011.
Speaking to reporters, Gulliver said it was too early for the bank to take a view on proposals by European regulators to place a cap on the bonuses that can be paid by banks.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Annual British house price growth cooled to its weakest since July 2013 in February, hurt by increasingly squeezed consumer finances, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.