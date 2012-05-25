Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON HSBC's (HSBA.L) pay plan for directors was opposed by 10.2 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday, less than the previous year as Europe's biggest bank avoided the kind of shareholder backlash seen by competitors.
HSBC said 86.3 percent of votes cast were in favour of the resolution on remuneration while 13.7 percent of shareholders either voted against the plan or withheld their votes. Last year, 18.7 percent of shareholders opposed the bank's pay plan.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).