LONDON HSBC's (HSBA.L) Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said it would cost his bank "hundreds of millions of pounds" each year to separate its UK retail operations and would cost a "very substantial" one-off amount to set up.

HSBC said on Monday a growing body of international regulations was putting its staff under unprecedented pressure and discouraging them from taking risks.

The bank said it was spending about $800 million (475 million pounds) a year more on compliance as it deals with tougher regulatory requirements.

