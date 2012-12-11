LONDON HSBC Holdings must employ an independent monitor to oversee its compliance with anti-money laundering and sanctions rules after admitting it failed to prevent the laundering of criminal cash, the Financial Services Authority said.

HSBC was on Tuesday hit with a record $1.92 billion (1.2 billion pounds) fine by U.S. prosecutors to settle a multi-year probe into failing to enforce anti-money laundering rules.

The FSA said HSBC must also establish a committee of its board to oversee matters relating to anti-money laundering, sanctions, terrorist financing and proliferation financing and review its policies and procedures to ensure all parts of the bank are subject to standards equivalent to those required under UK requirements.

The FSA said it worked closely with the U.S. authorities and coordinated its actions with them.

