LONDON HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) said extra British regulation could cost it about $2.5 billion (1.5 billion pounds) per year, which the bank may regard as too high to remain based in London.

The government has told banks to separate their retail banking operations and separately capitalise it.

HSBC finance director Iain Mackay said that could require the bank to issue over $50 billion of senior debt, at an annual cost of $2 billion. It also faces a $400 million bank levy on its overseas operations.

"That would represent about $2.5 billion of cost. We would probably view that as too high," Mackay told reporters on a conference call, in response to a question on what would be too great a cost to remain in Britain.

