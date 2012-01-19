LONDON HSBC said it will make 15 billion pounds available for UK homeowners to borrow this year, potentially providing 150,000 mortgages and likely to increase its share of business in a shrinking market.

HSBC said its planned lending includes 3 billion pounds for first-time buyers, potentially for about 27,000 borrowers.

With the UK mortgage market expected to shrink this year, HSBC said its lending could give it a market share of more than 11 percent of new business. The bank's share of the UK mortgage market is about 5 percent, but it said it provided about 11 percent of new mortgage lending in the first half of last year.

