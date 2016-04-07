Stuart T Gulliver, Group Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings plc, looks on at a panel discussion during the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG HSBC Holdings expects China to continue to allow the yuan to weaken against the U.S. dollar, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Thursday.

China's currency has weakened sharply against the U.S. dollar since late 2015 as outflows have increased on concerns about slower growth.

Gulliver was speaking at an event organised by the British lender to discuss globalisation of the Chinese currency.

He said China was in the middle of a difficult transition from an exchange rate regime that is highly managed to one with greater flexibility. But he said China's move to change forex mechanism was not an attempt to devalue the yuan to support its exports but an important part of its reform process.

"We expect mainland authorities to continue allowing dollar/yuan exchange rate to adjust higher," which will help develop two-way expectations of the exchange rate, Gulliver said.

Despite an unexpected devaluation in August last year, the yuan remains at record highs against a trade weighted basket of currencies, Thomson Reuters data showed. It is also the most over-valued against its historical averages, according to various surveys.

HSBC, which has the biggest deposits of yuan among foreign banks, is setting up a majority securities joint venture in China, to take advantage of the mainland rules that favour Hong Kong-established banks over foreign peers in the world's No. economy.

In the same forum, Norman Chan, Chief Executive at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said the city's de facto central bank is aiming to set up a platform this summer to help Hong Kong pursue opportunities from China's "one belt one road" initiative.

The initiative envisions building a network of land, sea and air routes that will open new trade links and markets for Chinese firms as the domestic economy slows.

(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates & Shri Navaratnam)