BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
TAIPEI Taiwanese smart phone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW) said it will buy a 17.1 percent stake in a U.S. next-generation enterprise platform company for $35.4 million (22.5 million pounds) in order to enhance service offerings to its mobile enterprise customers.
"The investment will bring social, mobile, and cloud capabilities to HTC's portfolio of service offerings to its mobile enterprise customers," HTC said in a statement on Monday.
The target company, Magnet Systems, headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a platform builder of a next-generation enterprise applications that accelerates the development and delivery of mobile enterprise applications, according to HTC.
Shares of HTC shed 4.2 percent on Monday, versus a 0.48 percent decline in broader market .TWII.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ed Lane)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.