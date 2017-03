A guest checks her mobile as she arrives for the launch of new HTC products in New York October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

TAIPEI HTC Corp posted an unaudited net profit of T$360 million (7.79 million pounds) for the first quarter of this year, the Taiwanese mobile communications maker said on Tuesday.

Revenue on an unaudited basis was T$41.52 billion in the first three months of this year, HTC said in a statement.

The company did not provide comparison figures.

(Story refiled to correct spelling of unaudited in headline)

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)